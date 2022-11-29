Gaslighting — have you come across this widely used term? Have your noticed how social media is currently embedding this word everywhere? The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has highlighted "Gaslighting" as the Word of The Year 2022. According to the American dictionary publisher, the search for the term on its website increased by 1,740 per cent in 2022 over the year. The exact definition of the English word, as per the website, is "psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period, that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, the uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator." Gaslighting Results in Daughter's Death, Mother Launches Website Raising Awareness on Psychological Torment.

Origin Of 'Gaslighting'

The most commonly used word Gaslighting came from the play of 1938 and the film Gaslight in 1944. In both dramas, the word is represented by a wicked man who tries to trick his new spouse into thinking she is losing her mind. Who knew that an abusive romantic relationship portrayed on the big screen back then would become a significant concern for the people of the 21st century?

Examples Of Gaslighting & A Gaslighter's Tactics

You may have witnessed your office colleagues or family members getting gaslighted. As for an onlooker, it may look like a trivial issue. A gaslighter will often feed misinformation gradually into the person's mind by lying about simple things. At times, the gaslighter may accuse the victim by making them believe in their narrative. They may also attempt to turn others against the victim or make the target accept that they are lying or delusional.

Here's How To Handle Gaslighting; Watch Video

Are You Being Gaslighted?

So if you want to know whether you or your loved one are being gaslighted, focus on some of the most visible forms of changes that may point towards the issue. A victim of gaslight may suffer from self-doubt, low self-esteem, and underconfidence or may feel wrong about their actions. A manipulative individual may gaslight by introducing false details that may disrupt or warp the foundational thoughts of the victim. It may wear them down into thinking dumbfounded and believing the gaslighter's version of the story. Seek help if you are being gaslighted!

