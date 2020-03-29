Tired of Viewing Google 3D Lion, Giant Panda, Tiger and Shark on Google Search? Now Try Toontastic 3D Cartoon App on Your Mobile to Kill Boredom

Toontastic 3D (Photo Credits: PlayStore)

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in lockdown across countries of the world. With most people being in quarantine, people are looking for unique ways to keep themselves and their children engaged at homes. Google 3D animals had become a sudden hit among people in the past few days. From lion, giant panda, tiger to the shark, an array of animals and birds appeared in their surroundings with a simple Google search. While some continue to try their hands at the feature, here is something that looks equally entertaining or maybe a step ahead. Toontastic 3D is a video game or a storytelling app in which children have to create their own animated cartoons. Although Toontastic was not designed for school going kids, many educators have said that it sparks the imagination of children and uses the Story Arc to help frame their writing. And for those in quarantine, Toontastic 3D Cartoon App seems to be the best way to help your children boost their creativity. Although it is designed for children between the age of six and 12, anyone can try at hand at it. Google 3D Animals: View Giant Panda, Lion, Bear To Penguin in 3D; Twitterati Spends Quality Time With Kids During Lockdown.

To get started, you pick how many acts you want your story to have, either from three presets (which also includes a 'science report' option) or by building your own story arc. Then you have to select a pre-designed setting or drawing for your own background. With eight pre-made backgrounds, you will be spoilt for choice for background animations. Pick your characters or draw your own and start animating your story by moving the characters. You can also add voiceovers in the process. Toontastic can also be used by educators to create tutorials or explain projects. Google 3D Animals: From Tiger, Giant Panda, Lion to Penguin, View Full List of Animals, Birds And Reptiles That Will Give You Company in Quarantine!

Toontastic 3D Video:

Using Toontastic 3D, kids can draw, animate and tell their own adventures stories. They can make their own school reports, and anything else they dream about. All they need to do is move characters around on the screen and tell their story. It includes enormous interactive 3D worlds, customisable characters, 3D drawing tools and many other things. There is also an idea lab with sample stories to inspire new creations.

Toontastic neither requires a login nor an email address. The cartoon is saved locally in-app and on-device unless you delete or export them to the photos app on your device. It is available for free download for both Android and iOS users.