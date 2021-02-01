The foods we include in our diet play an integral role in defining our health. We should try our level best to include nutritious dishes in our daily meal for maintaining proper body weight. Broccoli cheese soup, a keto dish, can aid in weight loss. This soup goes perfectly well with the ketogenic diet, in which you eat food low in carbs and high in healthy fats, in order to enter into ketosis state for weight loss. Scroll down to know more about this keto soup's health properties along with its recipe. Broccoli Health Benefits: From Strong Heart to Good Eye Health, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Nutrient-Dense Vegetable.

For broccoli cheese soup, you can use cheddar cheese for preparation as it is high in calcium and healthy fats. Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable which is quite nutrient-dense. This green vegetable is rich in fibres and comes along with micronutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B6, folate, potassium, calcium, manganese to name a few. The best part about broccoli and cheese is that they both are very low in carbohydrates, which makes them an ideal ingredient for a keto diet. From Cottage Cheese to Parmesan Cheese, 5 Types of This Dairy Product That One Should Eat!

How Broccoli Cheese Soup Can Help Lose Weight

Both broccoli and cheese are effective weight loss ingredients. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of cheddar cheese contains 33 g fat, 25 g protein and 1.3 g carbohydrate. The protein and calcium content of this cheese can help develop strong muscles, boost metabolic rate and also create the feeling of fullness. Broccoli can reduce the level of ghrelin hormone and curb hunger. The calcium found in this green vegetable may reduce the production of new fat cells and stimulate the breakdown of stored fat.

Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe

In order to reap full benefits of broccoli, skip pureeing this vegetable and finely chop the florets instead. Also, add ingredients like thyme or red pepper flakes to enhance the taste of this keto soup. You can enjoy broccoli cheese soup for lunch or dinner with your family members or loved ones.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

