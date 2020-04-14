Dr Hilary Calls Masks 'Useless' and 'Detrimental' amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says It Can Transmit Coronavirus; Know More

Dr Hilary claims face masks 'useless' (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons and Pixabay)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the most talked-about subject has been the usage of masks. Right from an extreme shortage of masks(including the N95 masks) initially, to later CDC saying that a homemade cloth mask will suffice, so much new piece of information keeps surfacing. However, the most recent opinion comes from Dr Hilary Jones, who is general practitioner, celeb presenter and writer has claimed face masks are "useless" to the public on the show Good Morning Britain. Dr Hilary went ahead to say that the usage of face masks during COVID-19 outbreak can actually do more harm and cause the transmission of coronavirus, instead. The GMB doctor also admitted the science is "controversial" and that it can be "detrimental" to wear masks during the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that masks only "serve psychological benefits" to the public and that the virus can "drive a bus" through a mask. CDC Recommends Use of Cloth Face Masks amid Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 Prevention Tips You Should Know.

The CDC recently urged people to only use cloth masks if you have the signs. The CDC recommendation about masks read, "People should wear cloth or fabric face masks when they go grocery shopping, visit pharmacies, or do other essential errands. Made from T-shirts or bandanas, these face coverings are an at-home alternative to surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which the CDC recommended only for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic." However, Dr Hilary said that masks can actually do harm more harm than good and infact help transmit coronavirus.

He explained: "The science is controversial without a doubt. If you look at the science it actually shows very clearly health care workers dealing with infected patients need to wear them for their own protection. "And people with symptoms need to wear to stop transmission from coughing and sneeze. The science is clear there. But Dr Hilary pointed out that or healthy people doing essential journeys and social distancing by two metres the use of masks "not proven to effective".

He continued: "Most masks have gaps in them through which the virus can drive a bus through. The virus size is 1/10,000th of a millimetre. When you’re inhaling air through a mask the virus will penetrate and be sucked in. It can do harm wearing a mask. You put hands to your face to adjust, it gets itchy and moist. They can transmit the virus when the mask gets damp and most it trap the virus. You have to handle effectively to make it safe."