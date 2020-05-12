Antibacterial Soap Vs Regular Soap for Hand Washing: Which One is Better For Removing Bacteria and Germs?

Washing hands (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have mastered the hand-washing technique. And why not? Washing your hands thoroughly is the best way to stay protected from the novel coronavirus as well as prevent the spread of the virus. You know that you must rinse your hands for 20 minutes to kill the germs. But is there a right or wrong soap to wash your hands? Is it necessary to use an antibacterial soap to kill the germs from the hands? Here's the answer.

Which Type of Soap Is Best for Killing Germs?

Should you use antibacterial soap, or can regular soap also kill the germs? Traditional soaps can also remove germs when you wash your hands, but antibacterial soaps contain ingredients that kill the bacteria. How Long Should You Wash Your Hands to Kill Germs? From the Right Water Temperature to The Water Source, Here's the Best Way to Kill Clean Your Digits!

However, there is no data to prove that using antibacterial soap is better than regular soaps to kill germs. So, you really do not have any pressure on getting your hands on the right type of soap, unlike hand sanitiser which must contain at least 75% alcohol. What Is the Right Way to Wash Your Hands? A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Wash Hands Properly (Watch Video).

Should You Replace Regular Soaps with Antibacterial Soaps?

That said, it could be a good idea to steer clear of antibacterial soaps. You ask why? There is a lot of bacteria lurking on your skin, and they can develop resistance with an antibacterial soap. If you do not want to take the risk, grab a regular soap, and start scrubbing. Right Way to Wash Hands for Kids: From Fun YouTube Dance Routines to Positive Reinforcement, Here's How To Teach Children About Hygiene during COVID-19 Outbreak.

A great tip to remember? Instead of just focussing on the palm of your hands, lather the soap on the back of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails too. The more places you can reach while scrubbing your hands, the better will you be protected from germs.