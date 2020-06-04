How to Create an At-Home Yoga Retreat? Detox Your Body and Mind By Incorporating These Elements in Your Routine

Yoga (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If you are already practising yoga at home, you must now be looking to go deeper and make it a part of your daily routine. Creating your very own yoga retreat can be a great way to elevate your practice. Sure your nest will not be able to mimic the beach-side yoga escape, but you will still be able to reap significant benefits from your home corner. The self-isolation period can be an excellent time to give an immersive yoga experience a try. You are not only free from any distractions of the outside world, but you can allow yourself to go deeper within your body and mind. So, incorporate these elements into your daily routine.

Set Intentions

The day before your practice, revert to your mails and wrap up your work so you can be fully relaxed on the retreat day. Wind down technology and limit your electronic device usage. You do not want social media and news to dictate your mind. Chocolate Yoga: How to Indulge and Meditate Your Way to Bliss!

Set Up a Calming Space

Set up a calming space in your room. Throw in an array of cushions and light those aromatic candles. Use elements that make you feel most comforted and at ease. During your practice, leave open the door and windows to let in the sunlight.

Wake Up Early

Wake up early so you can really sync with the rhythm of the world.But before you get out of the bed, take a moment to really ground yourself. Brew a refreshing cup of herbal tea to set to relax and rejuvenate simply. Yoga for Weight Loss: Easy Moves to Tone Your Body While You Are Catching Up On Netflix.

Meditate and Then Start With a Yoga Sequence

Before you start with your yoga sequence, sit and meditate for 10 to 15 minutes to set the tone and intention for your practice. Then go for a 45 to a 60-minute stress-releasing sequence. You can also sign yourself up for a virtual practice if you are not sure how to go about it.

Immerse Yourself in Reading and Journaling

On the day of the retreat, reading up some yoga techniques may allow you to go deeper into your practice and concepts. You may also journal your feelings throughout the day. Types Of Yoga: Which Is The Right One For You?

Eat Plant-Based Meals

To get the maximum benefit out of your practice, consider eating vegetarian or vegan meals. Think more whole, plant-based foods instead of processed foods and poultry.

At the end of the day, acknowledge how you feel different from when you started. Allow yourself to observe your feelings. Celebrate what you have accomplished by listening to your favourite music or taking a luxurious bath.