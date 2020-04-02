ICMR Recommends Rapid Antibody Test For Population in Hotspot Areas Amid Fast COVID-19 Spread, Know What Rapid Antibody Test is

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: With the coronavirus cases rapidly rising in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday recommended that population in hotspot areas be tested using rapid Antibody test. Also, ICMR pointed out that all the antibody test positives to be re-confirmed using RT-PCR for COVID-19 while negatives to be quarantined.

Issuing the interim advisory on its website, ICMR said, "Population in hotspot areas may be tested using rapid antibody test." Adding on it pointed that, "Antibody positives to be confirmed by RT-PCR using throat/nasal swab, while antibody negatives to be quarantined at home." Among other things, ICMR informed that an emergency meeting of National Task force to finalise the recommendation will be held at 5 pm today. Coronavirus Test in Mumbai: ICMR-Approved Private Labs Can Collect Samples from Home, Informs BMC; Check Contact Numbers of Diagnostic Centres Here.

Apart from this, the IMCR said that CE-marked rapid SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests is available at https://www.finddx.org/ where one can have check the quality standards. It is to be known that CE marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area. It is also found on products which are sold outside the EEA, which have been manufactured to EEA standards.

What is Rapid Antiody Test?

The Rapid Antiody Test is capable done for coronavirus affected patients to detect if the person's immune system has coronavirus or has he.she recovered from it. The additive point of the test is that it can give results within 30 minutes of time and say if a person has been exposed to COVID-19 in past to present.

Considered to be one of the most effective tool to test COVID-19, Rapid Antiody Test helps in getting the results in very less time and help medical practitioners to begin the treatment. Meanwhile, the current menthod to test COVID-19 takes 24-48 hours to get the results.