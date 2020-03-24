Coronavirus Test in Mumbai: ICMR-Approved Private Labs Can Collect Samples from Home, Informs BMC; Check Contact Numbers of Diagnostic Centres Here

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 24: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday informed that some private labs can now collect samples at home for COVID-19 tests. The municipal body, in a tweet, also shared contact numbers of private labs such as Metropolis, Thyrocare, Suburban Diagnostics, Sir HN Reliance, and SRL Labs. These labs are the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved for "collection at home. Coronavirus Test: Private Labs Can Conduct Testing, Here Are Guidelines Issued by ICMR.

The priority would be given to people with pneumonia-like symptoms such as cough, cold, fever and breathlessness. Metropolis can be reached at 8422801801, while Thyrocare at 9702466333. The contact number of Suburban Diagnostics and Sir Hn Reliance are 022-61700019 and 9820043966, respectively. The test charges should not exceed more than four thousand five hundred, BMC informed. Coronavirus Outbreak in Mumbai: BMC to start Screening Suspected COVID-19 People at Their Homes.

ICMR-Approved Private Labs to Collect Samples from Home:

ICMR approved Labs for “Collection at Home” 1⃣Metropolis:8422801801 2⃣Thyrocare:9702466333 3⃣Suburban Diagnostics:022-61700019 4⃣Sir HN Reliance:9820043966 5⃣SRL Labs Priority for pneumonia like, cough-cold-fever-breathlessness Test charges not more than ₹4.5K#NaToCorona https://t.co/taOo8PZNVm — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 24, 2020

Earlier, the samples of only symptomatic suspects and their close contacts were examined. Now, the ICMR has extended tests to those who are asymptomatic. The labs are allowed to use FDA approved kits and the charges are capped at Rs 4,500.

Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking total coronavirus patients to 107. To contain the virus, statewide curfew has been imposed and all pubic transports have been shut till March 31, except for essential services.