International Day to End Obstetric Fistula 2020: Date, Theme, History & Significance of the Day That Aims To Stop Tragic Injuries Occurring During Childbirth

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula Date Theme, History & Significance (Photo Credits: File image and Pexels)

Every year May 23 is observed as International Day to End Obstetric Fistula. The observance holds immense importance because the need to end obstetric fistula is extremely urgent. It is a health burden that is not given much attention, however, it as per the UN it is "one of the most serious and tragic injuries that can occur during childbirth". They also believe that it could be threatened by the current pandemic of COVID-19 and therefore it is way more important that action is taken against the preventable Obstetric fistula. As per WHO, obstetric fistula is a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum caused by prolonged, obstructed labour without treatment.

The condition typically leaves women incontinent, and as a result they are often shunned by their communities. Sufferers often endure depression, social isolation and deepening poverty. Many women live with the condition for years – or even decades – because they cannot afford to obtain treatment. it can largely be avoided by delaying the age of first pregnancy; the cessation of harmful traditional practices; and timely access to obstetric care. Unfortunately, the current pandemic affects all these preventive measures in developing countries where obstetric fistula still exists - countries in which health care systems, even before the coronavirus outbreak, failed to provide accessible, quality maternal health care.

Theme & Significance

"End gender inequality! End health inequities! End Fistula now!" This year's Observance speaks up a clear message: "End gender inequality! End health inequities! End Fistula now!". Women and girls at risk of living with fistula faced structural and systemic barriers to care before the pandemic. As health systems across the globe struggle to cope with the COVID-19 response, sexual and reproductive health services risk being sidelined. Denial or lack of access to sexual and reproductive health services is especially devastating for women and girls who are already dealing with economic, social, cultural and logistical barriers.

Due to COVID-19, it is expected that 13 million more child marriages could take place by 2030 than would have otherwise. Families are more likely to marry off daughters to alleviate the perceived burden of caring for them, especially in the anticipated economic fallout of the pandemic. The pandemic is also expected to cause significant delays in programmes to end female genital mutilation (FGM) - something that could lead to a spike in FGM cases, according to UNFPA, which is a contributing factor for obstetric fistula. As the virus advances in these countries, health services become overloaded, or provide a limited set of the services that women need. At the same time, many women and girls also skip important medical check-ups for fear of contracting the virus.