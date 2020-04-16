Should You Wash Your Face Even When You Are Not Leaving Home or Wearing Makeup During COVID-19 Lockdown? Here's the Cleansing Routine That You Must Follow!

Washing Face (Photo credits: Pixabay)

We are entirely losing count of days as it is who-knows-what day of self-isolation. Since you are home, we are assuming that you haven't swiped a mascara or put on a pair of jeans. You are keeping more days in between your shampoos as there is hardly anyone who will notice your greasy mane. But when it comes to skincare, things get a little tricky. If you are wondering if you should stick to your night-time skincare routine when you are not wearing any makeup, here's how you should clean your face.

The Importance of Daily Cleansing

Even if you are not leaving your house, oil and grime build up on your skin throughout the day. As much as we resist touching our faces, we still unknowingly scratch it on a busy workday. Plus, your skin comes in contact with everything from pillows to your cellphone that can transfer the dirt and bacteria onto your skin surface. And, let us not forget the particulate matter from indoor pollution that can potentially damage your skin.

The residues can block your skin pores and cause irritation and even flare-ups. Sticking to a cleansing routine can reduce the build-up even if you physically cannot see the debris running through your sink.

Night-Time Cleansing Routine

If you are experiencing breakouts, you must clean your face with a gentle face wash before going to bed. Using a hydrating moisturiser after cleansing will prepare your skin overnight to not break out in the morning. If you are prone to acne, you can also apply spot treatments like salicylic acid or retinol post-wash.

Day-Time Cleansing Routine

When you are home, you can forgo twice-a-day-cleanse but skip your morning cleanse not your night-time routine. Sometimes, using a cleanser in your routine can be drying to your skin. If your face feels oily in the morning, rinse with a splash of warm water and towel-off.

Bottomline - Gentle cleansers are vital when you are not leaving your house and slathering tons of makeup. Never skip your night-time routine even if you have not stepped out of your bed the whole day.