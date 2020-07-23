New Delhi, July 23: With the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in India, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Nagpur) has indigenously designed and developed a 'smart wrist band' for tracking and monitoring of COVID-19 positive and suspect patients. AIIMS developed the smart wrist band in collaboration with IIT Jodhpur and Indian Institute of Information Technology in Nagpur.

Informing about the latest innovation, Assistant Professor of Physiology in AIIMS Nagpur -- Dr Prathamesh Kamble -- said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "This device can provide mobile free operation, using a geo-fencing technology which will provide real-time alert on any breach in the quarantine zone." India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 45,720 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,129 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 12 Lakh-Mark.

Here's what Dr Prathamesh Kamble said:

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry stated that the COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 12 lakh-mark with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the past 24 hours. Currently, the total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 12,38,635 while the death toll due to the pandemic has mounted to 29,861. Of the total cases, 4,26,167 are active cases while the death toll mounted to 29,861.

