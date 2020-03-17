Uttar Pradesh Reports Two More Coronavirus Cases in Noida, Both Infected Patients Have Travel History to France

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, March 17: Two more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav informed that two people have test positive for COVID-19. Giving details about the infected patients, Bhargav informed that one of the infected patients is from Sector 78 and another in Sector 100. Both the patients have a travel history to France and are admitted in designated isolation hospital. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Country Rise to 125.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 125, including 22 foreign nationals. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 39 positive cases followed by Kerala with 22 confirmed cases. As per the Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 13 positive cases of which four people have been cured and discharged. Coronavirus Live Map: Track Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

Here's the tweet:

Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav: Two persons test positive for Coronavirus; one in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital pic.twitter.com/gGNSMajTwq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, two more persons, including a young woman tested positive for coronavirus infection in Karnataka. State Health Minister B. Sriramulu said on Tuesday said that the state has two more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10 in the state. According to reports, a 20-year-old woman, who travelled from the UK has tested positive and a 60-year-old man, who came in contact with the 76-year-old deceased patient from Kalaburgi, also tested positive. Both the patients are admitted in the designated isolation hospitals in Bengaluru and at Kalaburagi.