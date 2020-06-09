What Happens to Your Breasts During Sex? From Releasing Scents to Changing Colour, Here's How Your Bosom Change When You are Sexually Aroused!

Breast (Photo Credits: Instagram/carlywad)

A lot of amazing things happen during sex. You release pheromones that make you feel oh-so-amazing. Truth be told, sex is a beautiful self-care ritual. But did you always think that only your vagina goes through a lot of change during sex? It is time to change your thinking and update yourself on your body parts as it turns out that your breasts undergo a lot of changes too! Are you surprised? Here's what happens to your breasts when you are sexually aroused.

Your Breasts Swell

Your whole body is preparing for the big O when you are aroused. During the time of foreplay and intercourse, your breasts start swelling and growing in size. That said, not all women experience swelling of breasts. You might want to shift your focus on your breasts during your next romp session!

Your Breasts Release Scents

Ever noticed your breasts releasing scents during sex? Ask your partner. These scents pheromones released by the apocrine glands on our areolas. Unfortunately, a lot of men do not have the olfactory ability to perceive it.

Your Breasts Change Colour

Yes, you heard that, right! When you are aroused, blood starts gushing towards your chest, causing your skin to look particularly flushed. This phenomenon can be easy to notice if you are light-skinned.

Your Nipples Get Erect

When you are aroused, your nipples become more prominent. Also known as nipple erection, this phenomenon does not occur due to manual or oral stimulation. Instead, it is a result of the contraction of the muscles under the areola.

Did you know that some women also orgasm when their partners fondle their breasts without stimulating clitoris? This is the elusive breastgasm that some women you know rave about.