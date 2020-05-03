Woman's PLT 'Underboob Dress' Left Her Breasts Exposed and The NSFW Fail Picture Is Now Going Viral on Twitter with Hilarious Reactions

Woman's 'underboob' dress fail (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Online shopping is one of the trickiest that will come your way. You like it on-screen because the model is carrying flawlessly but when you receive it, you don't even recognise the dress, happened to the best of us! But what happened to Amy Kerr, has left Twitter in splits. Kerr must have never thought before purchasing the "Underboob dress" from Pretty Little Thing that it will make its way to Twitter for the most hilarious reason. She had ordered a sexy dress from PLT that had a slit around her ribs to flaunt the upper abdominal area. However, it didn't exactly fit as planned!

Her new party dresses trail went horribly wrong when the slit in the dress bared her breasts! The cut detail was supposed to sit below her breast, showing off her upper-abdominal area but her fate had other plans. She shared the x-rated image on Twitter wearing the dress and joked: "PLT dresses are smart like." Kerr captioned the picture jokingly with: "Can I have some free nipple covers to go with this dress," and also tagged PLT on the post. Ever since, the picture has gone viral. Check out:

PLT dresses are smart like 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/pibU5MsvIv — Ak (@aamykerr) April 30, 2020

women recalled their own online shopping fails. "The top bit looks like it would barely cover a five-year-old's chest let alone an adult it's so short," one wrote. Kerr responded with a photo of the dress being worn by a young boy, adding: "Here is the dress on a five-year-old for comparison purpose." "Even before I had boobs this wouldn't have covered my nipples, their sizing is a shambles," she later added.