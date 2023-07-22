World Brain Day or International Brain Day is an annual observance that is dedicated to raising awareness about various brain diseases, their impacts on people and why more people need to pay attention to and talk about these diseases. World Brain Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 22. Despite its prevalence, the awareness and knowledge revolving around brain diseases is fairly limited. World Brain Day aims to counter that. As we prepare to celebrate International Brain Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about World Brain Day, the history and significance of this observance and how to celebrate World Brain Day 2023. Social Isolation Linked to Lower Brain Volume, Reveals Study.

World Brain Day 2023 Date

World Brain Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 22. The World Federation of Neurology was established on July 22 1957. The Public Awareness and Advocacy Committee suggested that 22 July should be celebrated as “World Brain Day”. The observance first began in 2014.

World Brain Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Brain Day revolves around a dedicated theme. World Brain Day's 2023 theme is "Brain Health and Disability: Leave No One Behind."

International Brain Day Significance

World Brain Day celebration is a healthcare-centric observance that is focused on raising awareness about various health issues that occur in the brain. The main objective of this Day of the Brain is to increase public awareness and promote advocacy related to brain health.

The celebration is focused on inclusivity when it comes to raising awareness about brain health practices and how to identify precursors of brain diseases. On the occasion of World Brain Day, people often highlight different lesser-known practices that help in maintaining good brain health.

