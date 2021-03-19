World Oral Health Day is celebrated on 20 March around the world. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people aware of oral health and hygiene. The day was started by the FDI World Dental Federation on March, 20 2013. Since then it has been celebrated every year till date. The 2021 theme of Oral Health Day is Be Proud Of Your Mouth. Since 2014, FDI holds an annual worldwide competition in collaboration with the International Association of Dental Students. There are certain special days in the year to make our health-conscious. One of those special days is Oral Health Day ie the special day of mouth health. World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on 20 March, which aims to make people aware of oral health. Actually, it is very important for all of us to take care of the health of the mouth, but brushing in the morning and evening is very much accepted. We think that after cleaning the teeth, mouth cleaning is done, but the doctor says that brushing it only in the morning and evening is not enough.

Explain that mouth cleaning is very important. If teeth and gums are not cleaned properly, problems start in many ways. For example, tooth decay, worms, cavity, teeth will be hollow, smell from the mouth, etc. problems start.

World Oral Health Day 2021: Theme and Significance

The theme for the next three years (2021-2023) sends out a simple but powerful message: "Be Proud of Your Mouth." In other words, value and take care of it. This year, the campaign wants to inspire change by focusing on the importance of oral health for overall health, because good oral health can help you live a longer, healthier life. And that is something worth taking action for.

Easy Tips to Keep Your Teeth Healthy

1. Rinse should be mixed with lemon juice in a glass of water. This kills the bacteria of the mouth.

2. Massage the gums by adding a pinch of salt in two drops of mustard oil.

3. Make a paste by grinding the leaves of guava and massage it daily. This removes the sensitivity of teeth.

4. Rub the white parts of the banana peel on the teeth for 1 to 2 minutes and then brush. By doing this, the yellowing of teeth starts decreasing in a week.

Today, oral diseases are becoming major health problems. The main reason for this is the rapidly changing lifestyle, widespread consumption of tobacco and excessive consumption of alcohol. If we take good care of the mouth and teeth and stay away from tobacco consumption, we can protect ourselves from diseases, even something as big as oral cancer.

