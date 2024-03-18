World Oral Health Day is observed on March 20 to raise awareness of the issues around oral health every year. The annual event educates people about the importance of oral hygiene and encourages governments, health associations and the general public to work collectively to achieve healthier mouths and happier lives. World Oral Health Day is organised by the FDI World Dental Federation annually. It involves campaigns by national dental associations around the world with activities in over 130 countries. This year's campaign focuses on the intricate link between oral health and the overall well-being of individuals. World Oral Health Day: Five Easy Ways to Maintain Oral Health and Hygiene.

World Oral Health Day 2024 Date

World Oral Health Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 20, i.e., Wednesday.

World Oral Health Day 2024 Theme

The theme of World Oral Health Day 2024 is 'A Happy Mouth is… a Happy Body'. The international event aims to empower everyone to value and care for their mouths and understand that doing so can protect their well-being. World Oral Health Day: Here Are 3 Best & Worst Foods For Your Mouth.

World Oral Health Day History

World Oral Health Day was first declared in 2007 and was initially celebrated on September 12, the birth date of FDI founder Dr Charles Godon. However, the date was changed to March 20 to avoid conflict with the FDI World Dental Congress in September. Hence, the FDI World Dental Federation launched World Oral Health Day on March 20, 2013. The day also marks the launch of a year-long campaign to raise awareness of oral health and prevent oral diseases. World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year worldwide with specific themes that aim to educate people about the importance of oral health.

World Oral Health Day Significance

World Oral Health Day holds great significance as it unites people globally to help reduce the burden of oral diseases, which affect individuals, health systems, and economies. Oral diseases are a significant health concern for many countries. Most oral health conditions are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages, hence World Oral Health Day promotes good oral hygiene practices such as regular brushing, flossing, and routine dental check-ups.

The main objective of the day is to empower people with the knowledge, tools and confidence to secure good oral health. On this day, various events and activities are organised worldwide, including dental screenings, educational campaigns, and community outreach programs.

