World Pear Day is annually celebrated on the first weekend of December. This year it will fall on December 5, 2020. This event is observed to celebrate the peak pear season during early December. The celebration of World Pear Day also kickstarts National Pear Month. Pears are a juicy and sweet fruit that has been around since 5,000 B.C. They are quite versatile and have a long shelf-life. On the occasion of World Pear Day 2020, let us explore five health benefits of this delicious fruit. From Strong Immune to Weight Loss, Here Are 5 Reasons to Have Apple Daily.

The first American colonists brought pear trees to eastern settlements, unfortunately, it did not grow well in the east. However, pear trees thrived in the west, especially Washington and Oregon. Today, these two states have some of the best pear orchards in the world. Due to the large production of pears in Washington and Oregon, the United States is the largest pears producing country in this world. Pears are rich in fibres, antioxidants and also consists of useful amounts of beta carotene. This delicious fruit contains micronutrients like copper, phosphorous, potassium, vitamin C and many other vital nutrients.

Health Benefits of Pears

1. Aid in Weight Loss - The high water and fibre content of pears create the feeling of fullness, which, in-turn avoid overeating and thereby help in weight loss.

2. Anti-Inflammatory in Nature - Pears contain flavonoids which are antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and protect against certain diseases.

3. Lower Risk of Diabetes - The presence of anthocyanin in pears helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

4. Promote Gut Health - Pears are prebiotics in nature and promote gut health, improve bowel regularity, provide relief from constipation and enhance digestive health.

5. Good For Eyesight - This green colour delicious fruit contains lutein and zeaxanthin, two compounds responsible to improve eyesight.

Surprisingly, there are 3000 varieties of pears in this world. On World Pear Day 2020, enjoy this healthy fruit with your family and make it a point to eat it on regular basis to reap its benefits.

