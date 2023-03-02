World Teen Mental Wellness Day is an annual observance that is marked on March 2. The special day aims to normalize conversations and dismantle stigmas around teen mental health issues. With each passing year, mental illness or mental health issues in young adults and teens are on the rise due to a number of reasons. Mental health refers to the state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her abilities and can cope with the normal stressors of life. Good mental health can help a person actively engaged and can work productively and effectively. On World Teen Mental Wellness Day 2023, let’s know more about World Teen Mental Wellness Day's history and significance and more. Good Mental Health: Crucial for Teenagers and Young Adults!

World Teen Mental Wellness Day History

The exact origin of mental health is not known. However, it’s been around for centuries. As per records, World Teen Mental Wellness Day was first created by the clothing chain Hollister. The day was dedicated to mental illness among the teen. According to records, World Teen Mental Wellness Day was first observed in 2020 and is celebrated annually since then. It was established by a non-profit organization called Teen Mental Health. According to reports, mental health issues are frequent throughout adolescence, accounting for 16% of sickness and injury in those aged 10 to 19. The mental health problems begin around the age of 14 and frequently go undetected, leading to suicide and depression among teenagers.

World Teen Mental Wellness Day Significance

World Teen Mental Wellness Day is observed annually on March 2. The day is important as it provides an opportunity for people to come together to promote the mental wellness of teenagers and adolescents and get rid of the stigma associated with disorders like depression and anxiety can discourage them from asking for help. The special day encourages important conversations about mental illness, which people usually don’t talk about much. The day raises awareness about the importance of mental health in teenagers. On this day, you can help and talk to someone you know who struggles with mental illness and help them recover from it. The main aim of the day is to raise awareness for mental health awareness & education for young people around the world.

