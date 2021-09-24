Yoga is the union of the body and the soul. A variety of asanas and pranayama in yoga ensure different aspects of well-being. It has gained significant popularity in combating the pressures of today’s world.

Today, children are more dependent on digital modes of entertainment rather than physical activity. The coronavirus pandemic has added more to children being comparatively lethargic. Yoga includes asanas which make them mentally and physically strong, thus, improving their overall health and wellness. We, at LatestLY, have made a list of asanas that your kid must practise so as to enjoy good health not just today but also in future. Seven Union Ministers To Launch Yoga-Break Mobile Application Tomorrow

Tadasana (The mountain pose)

Due to studies and screen overdose, children put a lot of strain on their spine by staying in a bent posture for long hours. Tadasana ensures an erect posture and is very helpful in correcting any kind of postural issues.

Badhakonasana (Butterfly Pose)

This asana is also very helpful in maintaining an erect posture. It strengthens and shapes the inner thigh muscles of the kid.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Dog Pose)

It is a very good stretching exercise for improving flexibility. The regular practice of this asana can improve core balancing. Adho Mukhasvanasana improves shoulder muscles and hence aids motor skills such as writing and dressing. It also relieves tension in the neck and upper back.

Simhasana (Lion Pose)

Simhasana stretches the lower half of the body. It can help release aggression thus making the kid calm and more at peace. This asana is very helpful in reducing stress.

Ananda Balasana (The Happy Baby Pose)

The asana can make your child’s whole body flexible. It stretches the groins and inner thighs, makes the spine stronger and more flexible and also opens the hip area to make it more flexible. It can be done very easily while playing with your baby.

Yoga not only helps kids in reducing stress and anxiety, but it also improves memory, focus and self-esteem. If practised at an early age, yoga can increase children’s awareness, mindfulness, concentration and memory. Try these 5 asanas with your kids regularly, and gift them a peaceful mind and flexible body for a lifetime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).