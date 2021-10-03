Yoga is a system of exercises that involve breath control, thus, creating a balance between a strong mind and body. It is the form of the only exercise that relaxes you mentally and physically, yet keeping you fit.

Yoga helps in increasing blood circulation and helps in maintaining a healthy hormonal cycle. It is one of the natural fertility boosters and can also help men deal with sexual problems like erectile dysfunction. We, at LatestLY, have compiled a series of Yoga asanas that are helpful in boosting male fertility. 7 Unhealthy Habits That Can Lower Your Sperm Count.

Dhanur Asana (Bow Pose)

Dhanur asana helps combat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, hence, enhancing fertility in men. It increases the blood flow to reproductive organs and enhances sexual wellness.

Paschimottan Asana (Seated forward bend)

Paschimottan asana enhances positive effects on the digestive system and mental health and also helps tone the muscles that support reproductive organs. If done regularly, it can also treat erectile dysfunction as well.

Bhujang Asana (Cobra pose)

Bhujang asana helps enhance the wellness of reproductive organs. It is a very good asana to get rid of stress and pain in the back muscles and spine.

Suryanamaskar (Sun salutations)

Suryanamaskar is a series of yoga poses that are very helpful in making your body flexible and toned. The overall health benefits of this asana can also lead to improvement in sperm quality.

Setubandh Asana (Bridge Pose)

This is a very helpful asana for both males and females to strengthen the pelvic area. Regular practice of the setubandhasana helps increase blood circulation in the pelvic area. It also increases the mobility of sperm.

Yoga is known not just for its physical benefits but also its medicinal benefits. It makes your body flexible and toned and also calms the mind. A low count of sperm is considered a major cause of depression and anxiety. Yoga is one of the most underrated yet effective natural remedies for infertility. If you are facing any issues related to male fertility, these yoga asanas might be of some help to you.

