Tinda (Round Gourd) Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Heart, 5 Reasons to Eat This Nutritious Vegetable

Vegetables from gourd category like bitter gourd, bottle gourd, pointed gourd are known for their immense beneficial properties. Tinda, known as the round gourd, is also one of its type which is quite underrated, however, loaded with vital nutrients and antioxidants. Tinda is also called Indian squash, round melon, Indian round gourd or apple gourd or Indian baby pumpkin. In Rajasthan, it is famously known by the name Tindsi, while in Marathi it is referred to as dhemase. Let's take a look at the health benefits of tinda, which can help in smooth digestion and strengthen the heart. Bottle Gourd: From Weight Loss to Preventing Stress, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Lauki.

Tinda is a squash like a cucurbit grown for its immature fruit, a vegetable especially popular in South Asia. The seeds of this vegetable are also edible. Tinda is native to India, very popular in Indian and Pakistani cuisine and many gourmet dishes. The round gourd is highly nutritious as it is loaded with antioxidants like carotenoids and many anti-inflammatory agents. It is low in calories and also contains important micronutrients like vitamin A.

Health Benefits of Tinda

1. Smooth Digestion - Tinda is a fibre rich vegetable and is mild for the digestive tract. Its water absorption property relieves stomach acidity and prevents constipation.

2. Healthy Skin - The antioxidants in round gourd fight against free radicals and also help in the production of skin connective tissue collagen.

3. Boost Immune System - The presence of vitamin A, vitamin B12 and vitamin C in tinda makes it an immunity booster vegetable.

4. Good For Eyes - Round gourd comes along with vitamin A which is good for eye health.

5. Good For Heart Health - Tinda contains potent antioxidants that protect the heart from oxidative stress. Also, potassium content helps in reducing high blood pressure.

Tinda contains maximum water, which helps in keeping the stomach full for a longer time, thereby, avoiding overeating. It also possesses anthelmintic properties that can eliminate parasite worms like tapeworm and roundworm. Therefore, without any second thought, you should plan to prepare Tinda for your next meal.