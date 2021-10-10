Running a business is no easy feat, it requires countless hours of dedication,  patience, risk tolerance and above all else, an unwavering vision that serves  as a combustion engine which propels true entrepreneurs forward regardless  of how challenging the external conditions they might face. Giving up is  simply not an option. 

However, when analyzing some of the most prolific and successful  independent businesspeople of our generation, we can´t help but 

wonder…how do they do it? Handling multiple businesses, across diverse  market verticals in a meticulous and results oriented manner seems like  nothing short of a superhuman endeavor. The kicker is: there's a special  

breed of entrepreneur out there able to successfully conduct business  operations and master the strategic aspects of brand building and scaling. 

Djibril Gibson Kagni might be the perfect example and a poster boy for the  rare business ethic and mental clarity required to add consistent value across  industries as diverse as music, entertainment, fashion and apparel, to name a  few. The African mogul has exhibited an uncanny 'sixth sense ‘for successful  business ventures. 

Gibson has guided the careers of countless entertainment superstars, he has  built a globally coveted high fashion casual-wear label MMA Couture, but he  has also remained a true and loyal friend to those who came up alongside him. 

A generous mentor and brilliant power broker, Kagni has seen his music career  expand exponentially after becoming the first and only multi-award winning  western music producer to conquer the Russian market and devise the rise of  some  of  its  biggest  icons.  Not  satisfied  with  the  colossal  success  he  had  accomplished in the music industry (having guided or collaborated with major  superstars such as Akon, Jason Derulo, Timati, Diddy, DJ Antoine, Kat De Luna,  etc.) – Gibson evolved quickly, turning into a cultural icon after launching his  uber-exclusive casual chic apparel line MMA which has become the go-to label  for the cream of the crop within the international fashion and entertainment  scene. 

Last year, Mr. Kagni launched the GProduction Music and Media Compound in  Atlanta,  GA  – This  center  includes  a  professional  recording  studio,  offices,  creative meeting rooms and a flagship MMA Apparel boutique all within the  same  curated  space  that  has  attracted  a  who's who  of  entertainment  and  business luminaries.  

While  scaling  multiple  businesses at  the  intersection  of  pop  culture  and  consumer goods is not a skill many possess, the chosen few have been able to  create a self-reinforcing loop that actively benefits their own communities and  inspires young entrepreneurs to follow the path of those who, before them,  were able to conquer the seemingly unconquerable.