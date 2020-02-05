How the World of the Internet Changed My Life: An Inspiring Story of Ishneet Singh a Young Budding Content Marketer From Punjab

Ishneet Singh (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ishneet Singh 21, born and brought up in Ludhiana, Punjab was a nerdy kid in his childhood who loved to explore new technology stuff. Ishneet added that after buying his first gaming console Playstation 2 in 5th grade he became an addict to technology. But one thing that brought a huge change in him was getting access to the internet at his home. He was passionate about collecting knowledge about technology, his passion got a big boost with the internet because he could get to know amazing new stuff from around the world at his home. Also around that time he also discovered that he can click some great pictures from his phone which he posted on Instagram, he recalls them being some of his early prices of content.

Ishneet adds that he realized the thing that kept him hooked to the internet was the content put out by amazing creators from around the world. He decided to give a shot on creating content relating to technology, he started his journey as a blogger. His passion for photography really helped him because while taking pictures he always tried to do something different which ignited creativity which led to him creating some great blogs. Creating content for the internet he realised that he was missing something his blogs were not getting the attention they deserved that something was marketing. He spent the entire first half of the year 2018 in learning how to market content.

After learning to market content Ishneet started to love the process which goes behind to make a successful piece of content from brainstorming about ideas to its promotion. He discovered that he can help others create and distribute content in a systematic and efficient manner for their company or personal brand.

In 2019, he decided to go all-in content marketing and is now a great budding content marketer and strategist. Ishneet now helps brands and creators to generate meaningful content which resonates with their brand image and also provides them with strategies which would help the content reach to a wide audience. Ishneet has the vision to empower businesses with thought-provoking content which tells a story behind the perception of the product/service with which audiences can relate to and also empower India's youth to embrace the true potential of the internet.