How to Sanitize Online Products? Step by Step Methods to Disinfect Parcels Received From E-Com Sites (Watch Video)

How to sanitize online products (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The coronavirus lockdown only seems to be getting extended, since the cases everywhere are on a rise. With most shops and stores closed, except the essentials, a lot of people would be relying on ordering stuff online. Until a few days ago, online deliveries were also shut and restricted. But now that gradually things are opening, online deliveries from e-commerce sites have started in India as well. But while you may opt for ordering online, you must also be careful about tending to your packages on arrival. The safety norms and sanitization must be followed as the risk of coronavirus still stays. We tell you how you can disinfect the products and parcels from eCommerce sites. How to Avoid Picking Coronavirus Germs at a Grocery Store? Tips to Safeguard Yourself From COVID-19 Pathogens Lingering on Shopping Carts in Supermarkets.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have maintained their guidelines regarding the virus on surfaces. They mention that although the main way of the spread of the COVID-19 is a close contact of person to person, the surface transmission is also a risk. "Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to persons from surfaces contaminated with the virus has not been documented." But it adds, "Current evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials." So it becomes important to clean and be careful of touching any surface, it could be a cardboard box or a plastic bag. Now depending on what you order online, it could come in a cardboard box or a plastic-wrapped sheet. We tell you how to go about disinfecting or sanitizing that stuff. How to Wash Vegetables and Fruits Right Way? Dos and Don’ts to Properly Handle Groceries During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

How to Sanitize Online Parcels/Product Delivery?

The very first step to begin the process is opting for contact-less delivery. When you order, leave a note that to keep your parcel at your door. With no person to person contact, the risk of you coming in touch with the virus reduce significantly.

Contactless delivery would mean, paying for everything digitally. So there is no question of exchanging cash with the delivery person.

Try and open your packages outside the door, so it limits the number of surfaces they touch inside.

Handle your packages only after using gloves. In case, you don't have gloves, immediately wash your hands after you open the package.

Discard the outer coverings in the trash outside your home. Do not get the outer layer of packaging inside.

Disinfect the inside stuff and only then get it inside.

In case, you have a big balcony or window space, leave your package there untouched for at least a day or two. If it is a plastic package, leave it at least for three days.

Once you disinfect the contents of the package and throw away the unnecessary coverings, disinfect the place/surface where you had kept it.

After you are done, throw out your gloves and wash your hands for 30 seconds to a minute.

Watch Video of How to Disinfect Your Parcels:

You can follow the methods in the above video too. Do not immediately open the box and start using the stuff just as you'd been doing before. It is necessary to take all the above safety precautions. Try and make limited orders and don't order things that you do not immediately need at the moment.