“There’s no shortage of remarkable ideas, what’s missing is the will to execute them.” – Seth Godin.

Every business starts from an idea that is executed by an entrepreneurial person who is extremely passionate about it. Every successful business either solves a problem in society or fills a need. No business has ever become successful without touching the lives of people in some way or the other. Business is not only about money, it’s also about making a difference in someone’s life, and thereby in the world.

Jan Munderloh is one such visionary and entrepreneur who is impacting millions of lives with his innovative business ventures. Born in Germany and recently moved to Switzerland, Jan is a well-trained banker with 5 years of experience in the business space but The 25-year-old recently founded his own company “Retired Young Consult GmbH” 3 months ago in Küssnacht am Rigi. A businessman with a generous heart, Jan has always wanted to be different in his approach to make money.

Revenue was never Jan’s prime focus when he started. He wanted his business to transform lives, and it’s quite successful in this initiative. Currently, “Retired Young” is grossing six-figure revenue every month and the number is expected to multiply in the coming years. It’s a network marketing organization connecting thousands of people and changing their lives positively.

"Retired Young" focuses on personal development and open communication. The network marketing business has been helping other brands scale new heights in the business world. Jan is wholeheartedly devoted to the growth of his company. His unique concept behind the business often requires him to travel to different places to connect to people at a personal level and make a difference in their lives.

So far, Jan Munderloh has organized several fundraisers under "Retired Young" to help people in need. For instance, he recently spearheaded a movement to collect thousands of Euros to help people affected by floods. Jan is also a motivational speaker and addresses thousands of people to inspire them to give back to society. He believes in creating a compassionate environment with people who have the right kind of attitude. Only then will he be able to leave a positive impact on people around him.

Jan’s "Retired Young" movement was ridiculed initially. Some people were skeptical about the concept of his business. All these doubts were a setback to Jan’s unique initiative but that was short-lived. The positivity behind his idea of business triumphed over every obstacle. Trust, loyalty, transparency, and respect have always been the foundation of the company and are the reason behind its consistent growth.

His real-life experiences turned Jan Munderloh into a mentor for many. His voice matters to people because of his practical experiences with life. He teaches people the value of honesty and personal development and how to use them to grow in life.

Today, Jan Munderloh is an entrepreneur with a cause. He has used his business as a platform to reach people in need and to work for a cause. Going forward he wants to do the same to transform millions of lives through the “Retired Young” movement.