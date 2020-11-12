Kajal Aggarwal is living the best time of her life, as she is currently honeymooning with her man Gautam Kitchlu amid a beautiful locale. The couple got hitched on October 30, 2020, in an intimate affair in Mumbai. Having said that, from the time the South and Bollywood actress reached the scenic Maldives for her honeymoon, she has been teasing fans with many pics. The girl is literally raising the bar for celebrity honeymoons as every picture shared is indeed gorgeous. On November 12, she again posted some more photos and well we gasping for breath. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s Beachy Honeymoon Pictures From the Maldives Will Make You 'J'!

In the latest set of pics, we see Mr and Mrs Kitchlu enjoying the aquarium experience to the 't'. From having a fun time watching the fishes to even showing to fans their bedroom underwater, it's the most beautiful thing you will see on the internet today. Kajal in the pics can be seen wearing a sexy backless dress whereas Gautam is dressed at his casual best. It's an aww, for the lovebirds! Kajal Aggarwal And Her Hubby Gautam Kitchlu Jet Off For Honeymoon! Actress Shares Pics On Instagram.

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram @kitchlug A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 11, 2020 at 9:01pm PST

Look At The Beauty!

What A Click!

View this post on Instagram Waking up to 🐠🐟🐡 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 11, 2020 at 8:57pm PST

Indeed, Kajal and her businessman hubby are surely serving some travel goals. Recently, talking about the new chapter and change of her last name, Kajal had told Filmibeat, “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting.” Stay tuned!

