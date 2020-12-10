The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kylie Jenner has unveiled her Christmas 2020 decorations, and to be honest, it is even more OTT than the previous year. The American media personality has always impressed fans when it comes to decorating her house for the holidays. Be it Halloween or Christmas; Kylie knows how to flaunt it right! Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) star managed to transform her house for the holiday season, and it is so gorgeous! Polar bears, massive Xmas tree and more, her house looks like a winter wonderland, filled with Christmas decorations and everything white. Kylie flaunted the decorations on her Instagram stories, and we are so in love with it, already!

The Kardashian-Jenner never fail to impress fans with their massive and extra lavish decoration skills. Any festivity, the family dazzles it all! While the famous TV reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are always in the headlines. This time, the youngest Jenner is on the headlines, for Christmas 2020 came a little early. Sharing pictures and videos on Instagram, the 23-year-old revealed her holiday decorations.

The enormous Xmas tree is flocked with snow and decorated with simple white lights and neutral-toned ornaments in white, tan and beige colours. Hanging over her fireplace mantle is green Christmas garland and more lights with white stockings—one for her and one for daughter, Stormi Webster. The smaller Christmas tree is decorated with more ornaments, beside them are four life-like white polar bears in various sizes, giving her living room and North Pole vibe. It is all so pretty. Her house is turned into a winter wonderland, giving the right holiday vibes to viewers.

Kylie Jenner's Christmas 2020 Decorations

Kylie Jenner Christmas Decorations (Photo Credits: kyliejenner/ Instagram)

Life-Like Polar Bears!

Kylie Jenner Christmas 2020 Decorations (Photo Credits: kyliejenner/ Instagram)

Christmassy!

Kylie Jenner Decorates House for Christmas (Photo Credits: kyliejenner/ Instagram)

Gorgeous Setting!

Kylie Jenner Christmas Decorations (Photo Credits: kyliejenner/ Instagram)

Merry Christmas!

Kylie Jenner Christmas Decorations (Photo Credits: kyliejenner/ Instagram)

Caitlyn Jenner With Daughter Kylie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)

Isn’t it beautiful? Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that it would be the first year, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party will not go ahead because of the pandemic. Kylie’s older half-sister, Kim Kardashian faced flak online after hosting a lavish 40th birthday party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).