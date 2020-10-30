Halloween 2020 is approaching, and the spooky festival is incomplete without its spooky, fun and some amazing costume ideas. Even famous celebrities around the world take Halloween as an opportunity to go all wild and creative with their outfit choice. Since the spooky festival is almost here, beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner decided to shower her Instagram followers with her first Halloween get up for this year. The 23-year-old channelled her inner superhero in a skintight red cat catsuit as she and her friends dressed up as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a Halloween night out. With matching wig and goggles, Kylie shared her incredible Halloween 2020 look with her squad donning the iconic superhero costumes in different colours.

Kylie is known for throwing herself into Halloween spirit. Every year, she would just rock her costume, whenever the spooky festival is around the corner. With Halloween 2020 to be celebrated on October 31, the youngest Jenner took everyone by surprise with her choice of outfit. She ensured her latest look was one to remember as she and her pals dressed up in the colourful costumes famously worn by the teen heroes. It is lit, AF!

Sharing a group video of her pals’ looks, Kylie captioned her post, “go go power rangers.” The owner of Kylie Cosmetics and her friends loosely re-enacted the opening credits of the beloved children’s TV series by strutting around in their matching and colourful looks. Each of them can be seen seductively posing towards the camera, dressed from head-to-toe as their assigned Power Ranger.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Oct 29, 2020 at 10:13pm PDT

Kylie even shared more snaps and videos on her Instagram stories, giving us glimpses of how colourful and fun these power rangers were looking during for their Halloween night out. If her pre-Halloween celebration looks this fun, we can only imagine how she would glam up on the actual spooky night. In her earlier YouTube video, where daughter Stormi helped her to cook some delicious Halloween cookies, the beauty mogul revealed that she and Travis Scott would dress up as a yellow henchman from Despicable Me, while their daughter Stormi will be a purple minion.

