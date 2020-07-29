Mia Khalifa has been one of the most sought after ex-porn star. While she may be widely famous for her extremely short-lived career in the porn industry of three months in 2015, her true fans know that she is extremely funny and creative. The pornstar turned sports presenter has been winning hearts of Gen-Z on TikTok after she boldly spoke out about her demons. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by ‘Vogue Photographer’ and Bang Bros. Mia Khalifa Shares a Sexy Black and White Challenge Pic as She Nominates Tana Mongeau to Join the 'Women Supporting Women' Trend on Instagram!

However, apart from being creative, funny and lovable, Mia Khalifa's fashion sense and fitness quotient are top-notch. Mia Khalifa has spent hours sweating in the gym for the enviably sexy body and chiselled abs. Mia Khalifa hardly keeps anything from her fans. Right from her regret about getting into the XXX industry to how much she loves her fiance Robert Sandberg, Khalifa has been filterless. The beauty keeps sharing glimpses of her fitness routine on her social media and they are real #fitnessgoals. You can check out some of the pictures of Mia Khalifa's abs to get inspired and hit the gym right away!

Mia Khalifa recently shared eye-opening details about her early life. She has been one of the highly ranked porn stars in the industry, as revealed by Pornhub year in review 2019. The Lebanese-American model shared some chilling details about the initial days of her porn career and about the viral hijab video of Mia Khalifa that took the world by storm. We don't know if she is referring to the sex hijab video for which she received death threats from ISIS in the year 2018. But she explained how she was tricked by a Vogue photographer, Christian. Fans have started a petition for Mia Khalifa and she has been receiving support from her fans. TikTok has been flooded with #justiceformiakhalifa videos in support of the funny and beautiful soul.

