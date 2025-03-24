Mintlayer takes a bold step in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, reshaping the evolving industry within the Bitcoin ecosystem with the launch of ZK Thunder Network Testnet. This cutting-edge Layer 3 (L3) solution is designed for unparalleled scalability and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. At the core of ZK Thunder is the advanced zero-knowledge (ZK) roll-up technology, which helps in enabling 1-second block times for lightning-fast transaction fees. This innovation helps in empowering developers to build seamless, user-friendly DeFi applications that integrate with Ethereum-based projects effortlessly, while leveraging the robust security of Bitcoin.

Speaking about ZK Thunder Network Testnet, Mintlayer’s project head highlighted, “ZK Thunder goes beyond being just an enhancement – it rises as a game-changer for the Mintlayer ecosystem.” The project head added, “With EVM compatibility, we are merging Bitcoin’s security with Ethereum’s smart contract flexibility. This has helped Mintlayer become an attractive destination for DeFi innovation.”

Photo Credits: File Image

Mintlayer is now committed to its vision, which extends beyond technical innovation; it aims to bridge the gap between Bitcoin’s vast liquidity and real-world financial systems. By batching and compressing transactions into a single cryptographic proof, ZK Thunder improves cost-effectiveness and efficiency and enhances users’ scalability and privacy. Enrico Rubboli, Founder and CEO of Mintlayer, said, “We connect the money of the future, Bitcoin, with real-world wealth to create a fairer, transparent and accessible financial landscape.”

To ensure the integrity of the network, Mintlayer has partnered with CertiK for a bug bounty program. This program invites developers and security experts to rigorously test the Testnet and identify vulnerabilities. In parallel, the Mintlayer Ecosystem Grant Program continues to support and fund emerging projects, fostering innovation within the Bitcoin DeFi landscape.

With ZK Thunder Testnet now live, developers worldwide are encouraged to explore its capabilities, deploy smart contracts, and experience firsthand how Mintlayer has been revolutionizing Bitcoin-powered DeFi.

