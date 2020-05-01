Princess Charlotte of Cambridge 5th Birthday: Unicorn Lover, Bilingual - 8 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About the Young Royal

Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (Photo Credits: File Image)

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge born Charlotte Elizabeth Diane is the daughter of Prince William and Catherine of the British Royal family. She is the second child of the couple and their only daughter. Born on May 2, 2015, her birth was marked by gun salutes at Hyde Park and Tower of London while several other landmarks were illuminated pink. Though her private life is well guarded, she continues to be eye candy for the press. Her pictures generated a lot of media frenzy, and it is estimated she is worth a staggering 5 billion dollar at a relatively young age. On her 5th birthday, we look at some interesting facts about her. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Clap for the NHS Staff Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic! Heart-Melting Video of the Young Royals Goes Viral.

Due to her fiery personality, she was nicknamed the ‘Warrior Princess’ during her time at the Willcocks Nursery School. She is a huge Unicorn fan according to her dad Prince William, and during her first day at school, the creature was spotted on her bag. She loves dancing, and it is widely speculated that she has inherited this skill from her grandmother, the late Lady Diana. Princess Charlotte has picked up Spanish from her nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. According to the insiders, she can speak some Spanish and loves being bilingual. At a relatively young age, she has become a fashion icon. Her dresses are a rage on fashion websites, helping them make a lot of money. She has travelled to Canada, Poland and Germany on official visits with her parents and also spent some time in the French Alps. She accompanies her mother in the kitchen as they prepare cheesy pasta and pizzas. According to the Duchess of Cambridge, her daughter loves to cook. The royal kid is an animal lover and has a hamster apart from her pup Lupo who is part of their family since 2011.

Its early days for Princess Charlotte but early indication are there, she is a multi-faceted personality like her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth. It will be interesting to see how she shapes her life with so much media attention on her every single movement.