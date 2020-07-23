Having sex for the first can be pretty exciting but if we have to be completely honest, it is a whirlwind of an experience! There are so many things be considered. For instance, you gotta be extremely comfortable with being naked around someone. One also has to make sure that they’re using protection to avoid unwanted pregnancy. Another major roadblock is, penetration. First-time sex penetration can be extremely difficult. Speaking of which, a user on Reddit raised a query asking other users about their first-time sex penetration experience. They also asked if having sex of the first time “feels good”.

Now we aren’t gonna sugarcoat it for you. If you’re trying penetration for the first time, you gotta brace yourselves because it is going to take hours, weeks and sometimes even months for it to happen. No matter how rough, sexy and racy the foreplay is, penetration for the first time is never easy. There are a couple of things that are to be considered here – Having sex for the first time can usually make people nervous and that can in turn, affect your or your partner’s performance. Another reason why penetration for the first time can be tough is because of the stiffness of the vaginal hole. It’s going to take a while for your vagina to be able to be open to penetration.

Penetration for the first few times is going to be a rather painful experience. For some, it may not even be sexually satisfying and make them averse to the whole idea of having sex. In such cases, it is important to deal with your partner with patience and mutual understanding and respect. A lot of people try using sex toys as a substitute to the penis before they actually have sex. Using a lubricant is also another easy and hands-on solution to make the process smoother.

