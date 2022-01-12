There is hardly anyone who does not like oral sex, more commonly known as blowjobs when given to men. Also known as fellatio, people like to enjoy it but some also like to learn how to give it to your partner in a proper way. Those who have enjoyed oral sex know how thrilling it can be. On the other hand, when you are giving someone the pleasure of oral sex, you feel a tremendous amount of power as well. If you wish to give your partner a good blow job for an amazing orgasm, here's what to keep in mind:

Don't Forget the Balls

It is true that many people forget to pay attention to the balls. When you are giving pleasure of oral sex to your male partner, then you should always remember to not ignore the balls as they have nerve-endings too and can give immense pleasure. Blowjob Basics: How to Enjoy Blowjobs Without Choking? Handy Tips for a Smooth & Intense Fellatio.

Use Your Tongue The Right Way

Of course, you may know how to do this because it is not difficult. Touch the tip of the penis with your tongue in a circular motion. This part is very sensitive. Start slowly and change the speed or mode if necessary.

Pay Attention to Physical Signs

Pay attention to your partner's signals when you're down.

Signs like holding or thrusting your head can tell you whether they are about to climax or not.

Eye Contact is Important

Looking into each other's eyes adds to the fun. It is important to look into each other's eyes to make a connection, so that till the end you can get a good experience of bliss.

Moaning

Along with breathing rapidly, moaning can change the game. Also, the vibration due to moaning on the penis makes the partner feel very good.

Use of Hands

You can use your hands to control the depth as well as provide stoking handjobs while using your mouth.

Your partner can show love through their lips by sitting on his knees or lying down in front. When you go down you have control and power which should be taken advantage of. However, do not go down until both of you feel comfortable

