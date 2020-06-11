How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? There are so many confusions related to this question! When social distancing is one of the most important ways to get rid of coronavirus, Unsafe sex definitely is off the table! By unsafe sex, we don't just mean sex without condoms, but given the current situations, sex without a face mask! You know that coronavirus can be transmitted via bodily fluids so one has to be extremely careful but New York's Health Department shared some valuable guidelines that include least risky ways to have sex during the pandemic! Asking people to keep the sexual intimacy "kinky" they asked people to avoid orgies and "be creative with sexual positions". They even asked to avoid face-to-face contact, and wear masks if needed to protect each other while having sex. How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? From Masturbation to Wearing Mask While Having Intercourse, Here is What Harvard Experts Suggest.

Discouraging group sex, the guidelines read, "If two is company then three (or more) is definitely a crowd." While people can get "a little kinky" but keep it safe. "Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls," they suggested. While it may seem odd but wearing a mask while having sex isn't that much of a bad idea or is it? For couples living together and not showing any symptom, it is definitely a lot safer, but it never hurts to take precautions.

They recommend virtual sex over platforms like Zoom, "Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, sexy 'Zoom parties' or chat rooms may be options for you." They further said, "Decisions about sex and sexuality need to be balanced with personal and public health," the guidelines read. "During this extended public health emergency, people will and should have sex. Consider using harm reduction strategies to reduce the risk to yourself, your partners, and our community."

Recently, the NYC health officials also announced they will be doing home deliveries of lube and condoms to make people's lives easier. They will also deliver at-home STD tests. They way they aim to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases while also keeping sexually-transmitted diseases in check.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).