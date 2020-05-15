How to Turn Yourself On? 5 Tips and Tricks That Will Make You Crazy Horny for a Mind-Blowing Orgasm

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Have you forgotten how it feels to feel your boyfriend’s body over you? Do you miss having sex with your partner? On days when your partner cannot satisfy hour sexual desires, it’s time to take the matter in your own hands, quite literally! If you have been feeling really horny lately, take a look at these 10 subtle and superfast ways to turn yourself on. Hot Masturbation Tips: How to Turn Yourself on Before the Self-Love to Get An Intense Orgasm.

Make the Most of Your Imagination

Fantasizing is the most creative and sexually satisfying ways to turn yourself on and masturbate. Imagine yourself with a really hot guy or just think about particularly sexy time with your boyfriend in the past. Visualizing the entire scenario will surely make you crazy horny! What Is Masturbation? 7 Myths About Self-Sexual Stimulation Busted!

Read an Erotica

Reading erotica can help build your imagination in such a way that in your head, all those things would be happening to you. You could always pick up 50 Shades of Grey to imagine all those wild and crazy things happening to you. And if you’re not too comfortable with BDSM, any other erotic novel would do.

Use a Sex Toy

Using a sex toy or a vibrator can give you an incredibly intense orgasm and immense satisfaction. Take some time off of your busy schedule and spend time in the bedroom with your vibrator and see how that works for you.

Watch Porn

One of the easiest and accessible ways to turn yourself on is by watching porn. Depending on your mood, decide what kinda ‘genre’ would you like to go with – threesome, lesbians, BDSM or anal.

See yourself Getting Undressed

Getting undressed in front of the mirror can be sexy AF… after all, is there anything sexier than you, yourself? If you are a woman, wear a hot lacy pair of lingerie and undress in front of the mirror. As for a guy, you could always strip naked and play with your thing until you feel hard.