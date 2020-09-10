The idea of an ex coming back in your life should in itself be unsettling. Why would you even want them to come back in the first place? A user on Quora found themselves to be a tough spot as they were recently broken up with. This jilted lover wants to know if there are any real chances of his ex coming back if she was the one to break up with him. Realistically speaking, there can or cannot be an ex who would wish to come back after they've voluntarily decided to leave you. For you to expect and be hooked on to this feeling of having them back can turn out to be dangerous as it will not help your cause. Why? Well, it will simply make moving on extremely difficult.

When you're broken up with, there are several questions lingering in your mind. The most common one being, 'Am I not good enough?'. And there goes your self-esteem down the drain. Now there might be various reasons as to why an ex left you and they might be right in their own place, but you gotta pick up the broken pieces and move on. And one of the most important aspects of moving on is to NOT expect them to come back in your life. As difficult as it may sound now, you will thank your stars later, believe us! If you are someone who is going through a similar phase, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Second chances don't always work

Even if they come back, what's the guarantee the same issues wont resurface?

They were the first ones to leave

They left you instead of dealing with a tough situation. Would you want to be with someone who would just give up on you?

What if this happens again?

Even if your ex comes back, what are the chances that they wouldn't want to break up again? Are you ready to go through the heartache all over again?

Is it worth your self-esteem?

Put yourself first and ask yourself a question - Do you deserve to be broken up with? Do you deserve to go through the emotional turmoil again?

Expecting things to go back to normal after a patchup is normal but things always don't fall into place. So, just go with the flow and move on and find happiness somewhere else.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).