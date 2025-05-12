Red flags - they are words we have been hearing time and again across social media. It is an important consideration to be aware of in relationships; however, over the recent years, the idea of a red flag has been over-explained and slowly became a topic of jokes and memes. From self-deprecating humour pointing out at one’s own red flag flag to generally making jokes on the red flags that remained unnoticed by people through the length of their relationship, there are various ways that people continue to talk about red flags. People are often on the lookout for red flag quotes that they can post on social media and WhatsApp statuses. In this article, we bring you red flag quotes, funny sayings, images, GIFs, HD wallpapers and messages that are painfully relatable as you remain alarmed in relationships. Dating Tips: Red Flags to Notice After the Honeymoon Phase in a Relationship Ends.

Red flags are traditionally considered to be warning signs that help people to avoid making a wrong choice. Red flags in relationships similarly speak about the issues that can be make or break in moving forward. From jealousy and controlling behaviour to love bombing or abuse issues, there are various types of serious red flags that people need to be aware about. However, over the last few years, people have also been expanding their red flag lists to include their very personal and nitpicky pet peeves and this has added a layer of humour. What Are Pink Flags in Relationships? Know All About This New Term in the Dating Arena After Red and Green Flags.

From red flags like people who have only bad things to say about all their exes to something as none serious as their favourite movie being some mediocre film that is heavily praised, there are various hilarious additions that have been made to this list. And sharing this with friends has been a popular way of lightening the mood and sharing a laugh. Here are some Funny Quotes on Red Flags To Put in WhatsApp Status or Instagram Stories.

Red Flag Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “When People Show You Their Red Flags, Show Them Your White Flag and Peace Out.”

Red Flag Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “When All You Know Is Fight Flight Red Flags or Butterflies.”

Red Flag Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “If You Ignore the Red Flags, Embrace the Heartache To Come.”

Red Flag Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Red Flags Are Usually There; You Just Have To Keep Your Eyes Open.”

Red Flag Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “When You Want To Fall in Love, You Ignore Red Flags in the Optimistic Hope.”

Red Flag Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Wish the Pain of Betrayal Was As Easy To Ignore As the Red Flags That Forewarned It.”

Red Flag Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Don’t Beat Yourself Up Because You Thought the Red Flags Were a Cry for Help Instead of a Warning Signal.”

Red Flag Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Of Course, You Didn’t See the Red Flags. They Were Used As Blindfolds.”

We hope that these light-hearted jokes lighten your day. However, it is important to remember to differentiate between the funny red flags and serious ones and ensuring that you are taking the steps that help you remain safe and happy, away from the people with real red flags.

