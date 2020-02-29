Relationship & Dating Tips: How to Draw a Thin Line Between Obsession and Passion in Love?

Love (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Longing to see your partner more often than usual isn’t wrong at all. But sometimes, the thin line between obsession and passion fades away and we become too clingy for our partners. This Reddit user can’t seem to have enough of her partner and longs to see him more often than they currently do. Due to his work schedule, the manage to meet once or twice a week but she clearly wants more. However, she also wants to stop obsessing over the idea of having him around all the time. So, in this case, how should she work on this situation and try not being this person? Let’s find out. Here Are Smart Ways to Not Get Friend-Zoned by the Love of Your Life.

It is always better to distract yourself with a hobby. Figure out what you like – whether be it dancing, painting or simply reading a book. Go, do something for yourself and invest more in yourself. Second of all, you gotta understand that both you and your partner have your own lives and your own priorities. In a relationship, it is important to give each other some space, take time out and do something that doesn’t involve having your partner around. It doesn’t make you any less of a couple, but helps in keeping your individuality in a relationship alive.

If you’re still not satisfied, another way to look at it would be to use video calling as an option to see each other more often. FaceTime, WhatsApp video calls, Skype – you can opt for one of these video calling options every time you miss him too much. This way, neither of your schedules would be disrupted and you’d be seeing each other more often than usual.