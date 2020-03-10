What Do Women Really Want? From Sex & Boyfriends to Orgasm & Equal Pay, Tinder Gives Answers to the Most Googled Questions About Women

Tinder what women want (Photo Credits: Twitter)

What do women really want? Most boys will not be able to answer that correctly or won't answer at all. But really what exactly do women want? The fact is, some of the things we really want are so basic that it really will surprise you. Tinder shared a video where they asked a bunch of amazing women the most googled question about what exactly do women want. And these questions come from a different aspect of life, sex, work, fashion, etc. etc. This entertaining video, gets so real so soon that it is beyond just a video after, it will seem like these women are talking to you in reality! Each and every woman can legit relate to this video by Tinder. Tinder Date Gone Wrong! Man Meets GF's Parents Only to Find Out That He Has Had One Night Stand With Her Mother.

So Tinder asked the women most googled questions that all started with "What women want...?" but in different aspects of life. They asked what women want from the men, what they want from the workplace, what they want to wear and what are their preferences in bed, and at the end what do they *really* want? Well, all answers were quite justified and probably every woman will say that they want the exact same thing. What Was Your Harshest Rejection? Twitterati Narrate Their Terrible Breakup Stories and Some Will Move You to Tears.

Some of the direct questions about their sex life received direct answers. Like what do women want in bed? One of them said orgasm and made us all go, "Queen, preach!". When asked about clothing, one of the women said she wanted a strapless bra that doesn't dig into the ribcage and we couldn't relate more! Take a look at the video for yourself if you don't believe us:

What do women really want? Watch women answer the most Googled questions about women 💁 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) March 8, 2020

Well, next time a man says that he finds women "complicated" show them this video by Tinder and say that it is not really difficult to understand women as the society has made it to seem. What say?