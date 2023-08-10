Family vacations are a great way to spend quality time with your children and create unforgettable memories. And there are so many beautiful destinations that offer a pleasant change of weather along with diverse cultures on display within India. India offers a plethora of destinations that are superb for family getaways, and we've rounded up some of the best ones that you should definitely consider in this sweltering heat. These destinations offer a mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation, ensuring that there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. So pack your bags, get your cameras ready, and let's explore the best family vacation destinations in India. Travel Destinations in India: Budget-Friendly Places To Add to Your Bucket List.

Himachal Pradesh

This stunning destination is a nature lover's paradise, with plenty of opportunities for adventure. From trout fishing to trekking to paragliding, there are versatile options for everyone in Himachal. Inculcate a love for mountain life among your children by visiting places with views of the towering Himalayas. Khajjiar, The 'Mini Switzerland of India', Know All About Exploring This Little Hill Station in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Tourism (Photo Credits: Pixahive, Wikimedia Commons, Flickr)

Tawang

For those looking for a slightly offbeat destination, you should visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. At an elevation of 10,000 feet, Tawang offers breathtaking vistas that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Its location is ideal for exploring the Himalayas, with Tibet to the north, Sela ranges to the east, and Bhutan to the southwest. Take advantage of the Moatsu festival in May, a celebration of the end of the sowing period for crops. It is a chance to experience the culture and traditions of Tawang.

Tawang Gate (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Gangtok

This capital city of Sikkim has plenty of wow-factor destinations to explore, including Nathula Pass, Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, and Changu Lake. While these places can be a little off the beaten path and higher up, every moment of the trip will be worth it.

Gangtok Ropeway (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mussoorie

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, Mussoorie is home to some of the most beautiful valleys and green hills in India. With its stunning views, pleasant weather, and plenty of tourist spots to explore around, Mussoorie is an excellent place to unwind with your family. If you are on a week-long vacation, you can definitely visit the temples in Rishikesh and stay for a couple of days in the city of Dehradun.

Mussoorie Hill Station (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Travelling with family is a wonderful way to strengthen relationships. Don't we all look back at the wonderful memories of summer vacations every year? Whether you prefer adventure or relaxation, India has a variety of destinations to suit everyone's preferences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).