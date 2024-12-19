Netflix’s latest disaster series, La Palma, is making waves on the streaming platform. If you have already started watching the show, you might be intrigued and wondering if the show is inspired by real events and if the dangerous Cumbre Vieja volcano really exists. This four-episode limited series takes place on the picturesque yet unsafe island of La Palma. The show revolves around a young scientist, a team of geologists, and a family of four on their Christmas vacation as they deal with the eruption of a volcano that is capable of sparking a global catastrophe. Even though there are clear warning signs like a series of earthquakes and a boat accident, the researchers must prove that the disaster is imminent and persuade their superior to act before it's too late. So, is La Palma a true story? Let’s dive right in and explore more. ‘La Palma’: Is Netflix’s Terrifying Mini-Series on Tsunamis and Volcanic Eruptions Based on a True Incident? Here’s What We Know.

Is La Palma a Real Place?

While the show’s plot is not based on a true story, the setting is real. Yes, La Palma is a real place. It is one of Spain’s Canary Islands, and it is located off Africa’s west coast. It is home to the most active volcanic ridge in the region, known as the Cumbre Vieja.

Can You Visit La Palma?

Yes, La Palma is open to visitors. La Palma is also known as ‘Isla Bonita,’ which literally translates to beautiful island. It is a top spot for nature lovers. The island has stunning hiking trails, tall mountain peaks, crystal clear water, and dramatic volcanic landscapes. Some scenes from the show were filmed here.

La Palma’s Active Volcano Cumbre Vieja

Cumbre Vieja has erupted many times, with the last eruption taking place in December 2021. According to reports, the eruption lasted for three months and caused major damage by destroying buildings, burying banana plantations and vineyards, ruining irrigation systems, and cutting off roads. Thankfully, there were no injuries or deaths that were caused directly by the eruption. Prior to 2021, Cumbre Vieja had eruptions in 1971 and 1949.

Mega Tsunami Theory

The show’s mega-tsunami theory can be scary, but it is real and is based on a scientific idea. The theory suggests that a volcanic eruption on La Palma could cause part of Cumbre Vieja’s western flank to collapse into the Atlantic Ocean. This could trigger a mega-tsunami. This hypothesis was first proposed in 2001 in a study published in Geophysical Research Letters. According to the theory, this event could send waves that can impact Europe, West Africa, and North America’s eastern coasts. However, most scientists agree that this event is very unlikely to happen. Volcano Erupts on Canary Island of La Palma in Spain (Watch Video).

'La Palma' Is Now Streaming on Netflix

While the story in La Palma is fictional, the island and its volcano are very real and fascinating. Whether you’re enjoying the show or the adventurer in you planning a visit to the island, there is a lot to explore and enjoy about the show and the island as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).