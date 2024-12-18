The Norwegian mini-series La Palma debuted on Netflix on December 12, 2024, and within a week, it has created a cult buzz. Scenes from the series showcasing terrifying visuals of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis have gone viral, leaving viewers shaken. Those who have watched the show are asking online whether La Palma is based on real-life events. To clarify, La Palma is not based on true events, but that doesn't rule out the possibility of such a disaster occurring in the future. Spain: Thousands Evacuated over La Palma Wildfire.

The show takes its name from La Palma, an island in Spain’s picturesque Canary Islands. Directed by Kasper Barfoed, the four-episode series features Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Anders Baasmo, Alma Günther, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, and Jorge de Juan, among others, in the cast.

What’s La Palma' About?

The official synopsis reads: 'A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.' The eruption triggers earthquakes and heralds a mega-tsunami, forcing the island's residents and vacationers to flee for their lives. The show depicts a nerve-wracking survival story set against the backdrop of an escalating series of natural calamities.

Watch the Trailer of 'La Palma':

Is 'La Palma' Based on True Events?

Not exactly. While the series isn’t a direct recreation of any real event, it draws inspiration from La Palma’s history of volcanic activity, including the 2021 Cumbre Vieja eruption. That eruption caused significant infrastructure damage but claimed only one life. The island’s history of frequent volcanic disruptions has led to theories of instability, with some suggesting La Palma could collapse into the sea and trigger a catastrophic mega-tsunami.

This theory, which gained traction in the early 2000s, speculated that such a collapse could send waves capable of flooding cities like New York, Boston, Lisbon, and Casablanca. However, according to an article on Phys.org, this scenario has since been debunked. Dutch scientists argue that the southwestern flank of the island is unlikely to collapse into the sea for at least another 10,000 years. ‘Twisters’ Movie Review: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell’s ‘Disaster Flick’ Has One Strong Asset – Likeable Human Characters!

La Palma explores what might happen if the now-discredited theory were to become a reality. Much like Roland Emmerich’s 2012, which turned an apocalyptic conspiracy theory into a disaster epic, the series takes creative liberties to craft a gripping narrative. Just as the events of 2012 never came to pass, the scenarios in La Palma are fictional.

Should You Worry About La Palma?

While the real La Palma remains a stunning destination, travellers should always heed volcanic warnings when visiting. However, you can rest easy knowing that the chances of the island triggering a world-ending calamity are slim to none.

