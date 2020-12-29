Kerala, December 29: Tourism is gradually returning back to normal in Kerala with the economy opening up. Kerala Tourism in its latest ad '#changeofair' highlights that with the New Year just around, it is time to discover new viewpoints. The ad captures the inhibitions of a mother who has planned a trip to Kerala with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad starts with an airport scene, where the mother is paranoid about travelling amid the pandemic, but once she reaches Kerala, all her inhibitions are put to rest. The green valleys, refreshing waterfalls and mist-covered mountains of Kerala assure her that everything is fine in nature's lap. Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry Seeks State Govt to Reopen Tourism Sector.

Here's the new Kerala Tourism Ad:

The #NewYear is at hand. It’s time to discover new vistas and viewpoints. It’s time to step out into the endless #green valleys, refreshing waterfalls and mist-covered #mountains of #Kerala. It’s time for a #changeofair. pic.twitter.com/ELJzfoBou4

— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) December 27, 2020

Tourism in Kerala is gradually returning back to normal. It witnessed a lull after it remained closed for tourists for a few months in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, followed by travel restrictions across the country. Earlier this year, the Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry (CKTI) estimated that the State's tourism industry will witness a revenue loss to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

