India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 in Photos: Hosts Win to Take 2-1 Lead in Series
Team Latestly|
Feb 25, 2021 21:19 PM IST
Team India players (Photo Credits: PTI)
Axar Patel celebrates with teammates (Photo Credits: PTI)
Ravi Ashwin celebrates with teammates (Photo Credits: PTI)
Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin celebrate (Photo Credits: PTI)
Ravi Ashwin celebrates (Photo Credits: PTI)
