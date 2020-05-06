5-Year-Old Drives Family Car to Buy Lamborghini, Pulled Over in Utah on His Way to California (Watch Video)

5 years old drives family car to buy a Lamborghini in Utah (Photo Credits: @UTHighwayPatrol Twitter)

A five-year-old boy was pulled over while driving his parents' car to buy a Lamborghini. He was stopped by the Utah police on his way to California. Trooper Rick Morgan said the boy didn't stop to lights but pulled over when he heard the siren. The incident happened in Ogden on Monday. As the window came down he was sure that it was an underaged driver. Morgan said that the boy was sitting at the edge of the seat to reach the pedal of the brake. Utah Highway Patrol took to social media sharing pictures of the boy inside his car. Utah Highway Patrol said that he was driving on Interstate 15 at 30 mph.

In dash-camera footage of the traffic stop, Morgan can be heard asking, "How old are you? You're 5 years old?" "Wow ... Where did you learn to drive a car?" He said that he had to help the child park the car. Morgan added, "He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there." After he was pulled over, the child told his intentions to the trooper. He had $3 in his wallet and was planning to buy new Lamborghini which is around $200,000. He said that he had an argument with his mother after she refused to buy him, Lamborghini, hence he decided to take the car out and buy his dream car himself.

Here's What Utah Police's Tweeted:

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Watch The Video Here:

Morgan said, "I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics." CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports the boy, named Adrian somehow managed to get the keys of the family car and drove two miles through Ogden, Utah and onto Interstate 15 when he was stopped. Morgan said nobody was hurt in the incident. The local prosecutor will decide if charges have to be filed against parents who had left the boy with his siblings while they were not home. Sidney Estrada, Adrian's older sister said that her brother has never driven a car before and don't know how he managed to get the keys.