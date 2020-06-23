The coronavirus pandemic has imposed a lockdown across the world, forcing the shutdown of restaurants, theatres, malls, parks and many other public places. But as gradually things open up around the world, social distancing has to be followed. After Spain opened its three-month lockdown this week, an opera in Barcelona had an interesting opening concert. The Gran Teatre del Liceu ensured they had a full audience in the first performance of the season, of over 2,000 potted plants. Another beautiful gesture that they have is all the plants will be given to healthcare workers at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona. Pictures and video of this unique concert have been shared online. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kids Organise Cello Concert on Porch of An Elderly Woman In Self-Quarantine in Ohio, Wins Hearts (Watch Video).

The Gran Teatre del Liceu filled its 2,292 seats with potted plants picked up from local nurseries. They had a performance by the UceLi Quartet which at the same time was held on live streaming for a human audience. The idea was to show a perspective that brings us closer to nature. All these plants will be donated with a certificate from the artist to the health care professionals in order to recognize their efforts in this battle against coronavirus. "The Liceu, one of the largest and most important opera halls in the world, thus welcomes and leads a highly symbolic act that defends the value of art, music and nature as a letter of introduction to our return to activity," read their press release. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

Check The Video of The Concert for Plants Here:

View Pics:

Amazing pictures from the #Barcelona Opera House @Liceu_cat via @324cat 📸❗️ Puccini’s Crisantemi was played today for an audience of 2,292 plants from local nurseries, exploring the relationship between #art and #nature in a context of a global climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/FCRn08Kk0j — Daniel Guinart (@daniguinart) June 22, 2020

Looks so beautiful, right? Talking about this unique idea, conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia told The Guardian it was a symbolism of how the pandemic brought people closer to nature. The organisers not only ensured they started with maintaining social distancing protocols but also giving out an important message of human-nature connection.

