As the number of cases is swelling and hospitals and intensive care units fill up, European counties including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain have once more introduced tough measures to movements and gatherings. But the lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus have sparked violent protests, including Spain. Many videos appeared on social media that show how people have taken to the streets to protest the government’s latest decision. Amid all the chaos, there is another clip from Barcelona that show a pianist wearing a face mask and playing his music amid the violent protest. The astonishing moment was captured on camera following furious demonstrations against new lockdown rules in the Catalan city. The piano player whose identity remains unknown, plays ‘Eternal Flame’ by The Bangles as shouts, sirens, explosions, gunshots and the sound of breaking glass fill the city. Grandmother Plays ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Song on a Piano Surrounded by Debris in Beirut.

On October 25, 2020, Spain Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez declared a state of emergency and imposed a nationwide curfew between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am, with people allowed to leave their homes for essential journeys only. The sound of sirens, angry chants and gunshots can be heard in the video. Explosions go off, and youths can be seen hurling rocks at police. Amid all of it, the man can be seen sitting calmly and playing his music.

The video has garnered more than a million views at the time of writing this. A group of citizens can also be seen surrounding the player, recording and listening as others run in and out of the frame. Some internet users also compared the video to the orchestra scene played in The Titanic when musicians continue to play their instruments as the massive ship sinks deeper in the ocean, again, others said, “very 2020.” The video has touched the netizens, and you cannot miss watching it.

Watch the Viral Video:

#Spain: a man calmly plays the piano as #Barcelona explodes into chaos all around him. pic.twitter.com/pV0Fqnn4dt — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 2, 2020

Check Tweets:

I loved the scene from Titanic where the band played as the boat sank.... — Artinthedark (@Artinthedark83) November 2, 2020

People Love the Video:

This is also a fantastic bit of musical sarcasm. A civil disturbance is erupting around him and the song he’s playing is The Bangles — “Eternal Flame”. Bravo, sir. — Nathan Lansing (@NathanLansing) November 2, 2020

They Compare it With the Scene From The Titanic!

This is like the scene in Titanic when the ship is sinking and the musicians continue to play...except the ship in this scenario is our world sinking to the depths — Squidddd (@SquidnieGaming) November 2, 2020

All bars and restaurants reportedly have been closed in the Spanish region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona till November 13, 2020. In the other footages and pictures, the horrific situation of the country is unfolded. It is chaotic, and some of the anti-lockdown protestors are also captured not following any COVID-19 protocols. With no masks and social distancing, people are an easy target for the virus.

