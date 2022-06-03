You have to be living under a rock to not know about the six-week-long defamation trial between former Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The multi-million case ended with the Pirates of the Caribbean star scoring a big win against his ex-wife and Aquaman actress Amber Heard. While Johnny Depp fans celebrated the verdict worldwide, few netizens noticed something peculiar about Amber Heard’s outfit choice worn on the verdict day. The 36-year-old actress was present at the Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, along with her team of lawyers and sister, Whitney Henriquez. Amber was dressed in a knee-length black dress with a thin belt cinching her waistline. Now according to fans who have been following the Depp vs Heard saga for years claim it to be the same black dress dubbed as the “funeral dress” that Amber wore on the day she filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband in 2016, as well as in 2020 when attending court in the UK against him. On both occasions, Amber Heard recieved what she sought. However, the black dress did not result in a victory the third time. ‘Truth Never Perishes’ Johnny Depp Pours His Heart Out in Instagram Post After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard, Thanks Jury for Giving His Life Back!

Amber Heard Had Instagrammed in 2021 wearing the same dress on two occasions. She had captioned the post, writing, "One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice." Guess it did not prove that lucky this time around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Now, one cannot say for sure if it is the same dress, but her all-black ensemble does bear a striking resemblance to her appearances from the past two events. Sadly, it failed to work its magic, and Amber Heard was left with a massive loss - a loss not only in the court of public opinion but also in the court of law. Fans not only trolled Amber Heard’s OOTD but suggested burning it! Harsh, we must say.

Get Rid of The Dress, Suggests This Eagle-Eyed Netizen

Circle of Life

Sometimes it's important to wear the same dress three times. The day you ruined his life, the day you agreed to lie in the court of law, the day you lost. #AmberHeard #DeppVsHeard #JohnnyDepp #TruthWins #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/Dd19uCTtAk — ELLiE 🇨🇺 (@ellie_2118) June 1, 2022

Another Harsh Comment on The Outfit

This manipulative show pony planned to use the verdict as a PR stunt when she put on her "amish-dress" for the 3 time All the PR in the world can't fix her reputation now. We've all heard the audiotapes,they show the real Amber Heard #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/v9o4ywWUEQ — Beatrix Kiddo ☠️💜 (@Beatrix32021692) June 2, 2022

Same Dress?

Amber Heard and her hoax dress have finally decided to no longer leave courthouses via the main entrance.#TruthWins #MenToo pic.twitter.com/46QxVcZOrP — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) June 1, 2022

Quite Similar

Not The Verdict She Expected

She wore this same dress today during the verdict thinking she can add narratives to this post. Well that’s why she was so disappointed. #truthwins #karmaisabitch #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #amberheard pic.twitter.com/AaA9Jb76w0 — PjMalditaIson (@PeejayMaldita) June 1, 2022

Depp vs Heard trial ended with a Virginia jury ruling that the actress defamed Depp on all three counts, with Heard having acted with actual malice in false statements. The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard, the latter of which was capped at $350,000 per Virginia state law. Heard also was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages from Depp because of a defamatory statement by one of Depp’s lawyers, Adam Waldman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2022 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).