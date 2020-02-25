Amul Topical Featuring Trumps' Visit To Sabarmati Ashram Is Here And You Don't Want To Miss It

Amul Cartoon on US President Donald Trump India visit. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@Amul)

Amul is known to make some LIT topicals based on everything that takes over social media. The dairy company is known to make picture posts on all the topics netizens are obsessed with and it gets the most utterly-butterly twist! This time Amul has featured the Trump family's latest visit to Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and in its own unique way, Amul's topical had the Trump family with PM Narendra Modi and everyone's favourite utterly-butterly Amul girl with the charkha at Sabarmati Ashram. Namaste Trump: US President Donald Trump Praises India For 'Unity in Diversity', Says 'People of All Faiths Will Come Together And Celebrate Holi in a Few Days'.

The iconic scene that most of us witnessed today has now been turned into an Amul topical. The content on the topical was unique to in the most Amul-like way. They wrote, "Sabarmati Ashramul" and also "Sabne Chrkha hai". Everyone who is familiar with both Hindi and English will totally get the pun play. If you don't believe, check for yourself:

Just yesterday, Amul came up with another interesting topical that welcomed President Trump. 'Namaske President Trump' was the caption of Gujarat's dairy brand Amul as it welcomed President Donald Trump to Ahmedabad ahead of the 'Namaste Trump' event on Monday. The dairy cooperative brand was dedicated to the President's arrival in the most creative way. See for yourself!

President Trump paid a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top American officials.